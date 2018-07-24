To The Daily Sun,
On September 11, 2001, our world changed. When the Twin Towers fell, we began to be aware of Muslim extremism and we asked why? Why attack us? What did we do wrong? Some answers came from Muslim apologists. Who are they? They are people saying Islam is a religion of peace and it is our fault that they are attacking us, as a defense for what we did in the Middle East — separating Arab states, oil, etc. We in the United States did not make those pilots fly into the twin towers. We did not make any of the hundreds of terrorist attacks around the world happen.
Maybe there's more to it than simple defense or revenge? What is the true cause of terrorism? It is not poverty or lack of economic opportunity. It is not lack of education. The leaders of terrorist groups are mostly from well-to-do families, and have a college education. Can terrorism be solved with a government social program?
It is caused by indoctrination into a radical ideology of political Islam. The extremists are not perverting Islam; they are practicing it with absolute fidelity. They are actually "good" Muslims, obeying literally every word of the Koran and of Mohammed's life. Our own Muslim friends, living among us, may not be considered by the terrorists as "good" Muslims. They have as much to fear from the terrorists as we do. Ask them. Look how they kill their own people in other countries now, we're next.
It's time to take a deeper look into what Islam is truly about. It's more than just a religion; it is 80 percent a political system. We need to become more informed. It's not just something that is going on "out there." It's a lot closer than you think. Be prepared. Learn what the Koran says about you. Learn what Mohammed thought about you. Muslims must do what Mohammed did. What did Mohammed do? Today is the day to begin your education. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dnfGmJy8b60 by Brigitte Gabriel.)
Peggy Graham
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.