To The Daily Sun,
As we start this new year, I would like to express my appreciation to the publishers and staff of The Laconia Daily Sun for the excellent work they do in bringing news of the community to the Lakes Region. Small newspapers work hard to stay in print these days because of rising costs. I read of the terrible losses small communities across the nation face when there is no longer a newspaper to keep citizens abreast of what is happening in their own communities.
A sense of community is irreparably lost without a local newspaper. Every edition describes such things as those who work on behalf of others, actions of our government and the police, the crucial concerns of the day, such as opioid use, how people feel about what is going on in the world, the long calendar of what to do and where to go, and the want ads! To live in a democracy intelligently, we need this shared information accessible to all.
However, as important as it is to create a newspaper with widespread, viable, and accurate news, the many businesses that advertise in The Sun are of equal importance. I view every advertiser of equal significance. The Sun, and therefore the community, depends on their advertising dollars to keep us aware of what is happening and what we need to know to sustain this democratic society locally. The business community shows their community spirit through the advertising dollars they spend on The Sun and all our local papers. They give us free newspapers, available to all. Thank you.
Carol Pierce
Laconia
