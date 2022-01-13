To The Daily Sun,
Responding to David Stowe's letter published Jan. 4, 2022, so-called trickle-down economics is merely a pejorative term used to deride President Reagan's supply-side economics, and does not even fairly characterize it. Moreover, it was hardly the beginning of the decline of the middle class, a beginning of a new wave of corporate greed, or the only factor in the increasing wealth disparity. Corporations have always looked out for their own interests, as do people generally. I contend that larger and more destructive influences have been the 1965 immigration act (Hart-Cellar Act), which resulted in much higher levels of immigration since it exempted relatives of American citizens from numerical limits on immigration. In addition to this, failure to enforce immigration laws and secure the border has allowed many millions of people from south of our border with Mexico to invade our country, thereby competing with low-wage workers who were born here. Deport the people who shouldn't be here, or enact and enforce employer mandates like Mitt Romney suggested in 2012 to get the illegals to self-deport, and the over-supply of low-wage workers will evaporate, forcing employers to compete for workers at the lower end of the wage scale. Such competition generally takes the form of increasing wages or better benefits.
What can ordinary voters do to help in this matter? For one, they can vote against any politician who refuses to support strong border security or who supports amnesty for illegal aliens. Find out the views of New Hampshire's Senators and Representatives and hold them accountable. I believe that they swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States of America, and Article IV Section 4 states: "The United States shall guarantee to every state in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them from Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic violence."
Steven Snow
Gilford
