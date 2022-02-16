To The Daily Sun,
Gaye Fedorchak and Dorothy Piquado are Gilford Budget Committee incumbents. They have approved recent town and school budgets with thoughtfulness and diligence. When the budgets that come to the committee have been thoroughly and fairly vetted by district officials and boards, there is little need for drastic changes.
Vote for Johnna Hounsell Davis, Gaye Fedorchak and Dorothy Piquado for Gilford Budget Committee to maintain this stability and keep the Town of Gilford on secure financial footing.
Steven Hepburn
Gilford
