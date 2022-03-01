To The Daily Sun,
I am seeking my first term as a member of the Meredith Selectboard. My family has been a part of the Meredith fabric for many generations. I am a proud graduate of Inter-Lakes High School and hold business degrees from New Hampshire Technical Institute and Franklin Pierce University. I have been a financial advisor for the past 28 years, 13 of them with NH Trust and our sister company Meredith Village Savings Bank. Currently I am the president of the Inter-Lakes Alumni Association which provides scholarships to deserving Laker graduates. I have supported the Inter-Lakes Youth Soccer League for many years as a parent, coach and referee.
As a member of this community and someone who understands the impact of the tourism economy, we need to make sure our town operations can handle the current and future demands while prioritizing the prosperity of our townspeople and small businesses. As a community, we should focus on maintaining our lake health and providing sound housing and community development guidelines.
During my career I’ve followed a process that allows me to understand risk and rewards. I feel that these professional skills, combined with the strengths of the other selectboard members, will benefit the current and future needs of the town and its residents.
I ask for your vote on March 8.
Steven Aiken
Meredith
