To The Daily Sun,

As we head to the polls during the silly season, it is important to remember some of the things that have been said and done recently. First, the biggest insult of all, “the Tri-Town Traitors” compared the artificial Jan. 6 riots to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. Absolutely shameless. Remember the two-page screed written against Bill Wright during the election of 2020? None of it was true. A big load of hot wind. Remember that Maggie Hassan is being funded by all kinds of out-of-state interest. Remember if it is says “Citizens For/Friends of or Tri-Town,” be very wary of these groups.

