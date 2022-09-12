As we head to the polls during the silly season, it is important to remember some of the things that have been said and done recently. First, the biggest insult of all, “the Tri-Town Traitors” compared the artificial Jan. 6 riots to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. Absolutely shameless. Remember the two-page screed written against Bill Wright during the election of 2020? None of it was true. A big load of hot wind. Remember that Maggie Hassan is being funded by all kinds of out-of-state interest. Remember if it is says “Citizens For/Friends of or Tri-Town,” be very wary of these groups.
Has anyone noticed the difference in the campaign style of Bill Wright as compared to his opponent whose name I won’t even mention? Bill doesn’t throw anyone under the bus but the other guy has a fleet of them. Look at who is pushing him. Remember how people from other communities wrote letters recommending who we should vote for in our city? Very impolite. Remember how our Democratic congressional toadies (Jeanne Shaheen, Annie Kuster, Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas) voted almost 100% with Chuck Schumer and his gang of clowns from New York? They do not represent the people of New Hampshire. Remember when we were “one people” after 9/11? We scared the whole world. Look at us now and don’t tell me it is better. Our society is being ripped apart, do you think this wasn’t planned? We have ultra-rich George Soros, who is trying to eliminate our right to self-govern. Let’s not forget the myth of the global economy.
We have major problems, folks, please wake up and smell the coffee and vote out all the liberals, Free Staters, traitors and crackpots. You know who they are. Vote conservative and let’s get this country back on track.
