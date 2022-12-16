That horrible man Elon Musk has "destroyed" Twitter. How? Why? Has he gone and changed it to open it up to conservatives, revealed the collusion between itself and the Democratic National Committee? How can democracy survive if everyone is allowed to express their own opinions, disagree, even challenge lies and false allegations spun by our side? Oh the horror. We don't need no stinking transparency, everything was working great for us [Democrats] between Twitter censoring and mainstream media swearing to it. We had it all our way, we were the good guys.
Sorry Democrats, but it's out in the open now, Twitter records are clear, you've been conned. All that "misinformation" turns out is factual truth, but I suspect you may have feared as much, which is why you are so angry but your anger should be directed toward those who deceived you. None of the inflation, shortages, rising rents, soaring drug deaths or violent crime was Trump's fault. It was the never take responsibility, blame someone else Democratic politicians who created it. No, the media will not sweep this one under the rugs. You can expect to see lawsuits against many DNC and political big shots, unless I miss my guess. Could even see many of those liberal talking heads and networks looking over their shoulders and with good cause.
You believed them before, maybe it's time to rethink who you put your trust in. Consider those elites on the left who tell us to believe the science then pronounce there are dozens of genders [not true, medical science], all whites are inherently racists [not true, no race or culture is pure] — white, European Christian culture was first culture to abolish slavery. Violating our Constitution, laws and endorsing every perversion arising they call themselves enlightened. I disagree.
