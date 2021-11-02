To The Daily Sun,
Currently the worst kept secret from the Biden White House is the "secret" dark of night flights of hundreds of children who have been illegally allowed entry in to the U.S. to be "reunited" with parents or "sponsors" as if we actually know who these kids really are or for that matter who the supposed parents and sponsors actually are?
If this was all on the up and up, legal, moral and ethical, why the late night flights? Why the silence from this administration who should be calling for every media source to "look, see what a great and good thing we are doing" but they are not and that tells any intelligent person it is not on the up and up. On the contrary it's an under the table, badly kept secret. Transparency which was supposed to be a hallmark of this administration has been anything but and it's been disaster after disaster followed by scandal after scandal. This just the most recent.
You don't have to wonder why, it's obvious. Those running this administration can't be bothered by following our laws and regard the Constitution as a quaint, antiquated document to be ignored whenever it can't serve their purpose and agendas. Those coming across our boarder are not legal immigrants but illegal invaders. We actually have federal laws on the books that describe the legal process for entry, this is not that. It's totally scandalous how this White House left hundreds of American citizens and Afghan green card holders abandoned to the "mercy" of the Taliban but is hell bent on illegally opening our borders and flying illegals all over our country. There is nothing moral or ethical about any of this or those running this administration.
Steve Earle
Gilford
