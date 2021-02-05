To The Daily Sun,
Hillary Goldstein's letter of Feb. 2 asks the editor of this paper directly why he saw fit to reprint the AP letter attacking "Nationalist Christians" and I for one would like to hear his response. Does not Ms. Goldstein spell out perfectly how the left is and has been acting as Nazis in Germany did under Hitler in the 30s? Readers, did you read this? You should? Has anyone ever heard of a "Nationalist Christian" before this. I haven't? Something the left made up no doubt to justify attempts to discriminate against us. Why? Is believing in God immoral or unethical. No, but they seem to want to make it illegal. Last time I looked it wasn't Christians rioting, assaulting, burning and looting. Christians haven't been killing police officers, calling for defunding/disbanding law and order agencies of one kind or another. So tell me which one of the Ten Commandments calls for "radical terrorism." I missed that one. Is love thy neighbor a threat to peace and social order?
