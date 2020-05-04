To The Daily Sun,
MSNBC's Joe Scarbrough: "Everyone" knew back in January that the coronavirus was a big deal and that Donald Trump was asleep at the switch, which allowed the virus to spread unchecked across America.
A TOTAL LIE. It was Trump that put the travel ban in place on China in January. It was Biden and the Democrats who said it was unnecessary and racist.
The president has done everything in his power to guard and protect the American people Democrat and Republican. What did Democrats do except to use a pandemic for political advantage and to devil with people? Jumping on board late doesn't excuse Democrat leaders' careless indifference in January and February. We have lost some 60,000 people to the virus so far, what might that number have been if we had followed Biden's plan to do nothing?
It bears repeating, todays Democratic Party leaders are not Democrats, they are socialists. If you are over 50 you know that the Democratic Party used to be for American workers first, arguments stopped at the waters edge and it was America first. Now that term is a dirty word according to big shot Democrats and activists. How does that square with those of you who are true old-school Democrats? So what have those socialists done to make your lives better? They promise to raise your taxes, curtail your constitutional rights, demand you think, speak act and dress as they see fit. They release violent career criminals from prison, oppose deporting violent drug gangs, are determined to open our boarders to cheep labor illegals ( good plan for pandemic), and how about all that free stuff, plus the Green New Deal? Believe any of that and the'll sell you that bridge you always wanted.
Real Democrats, like actress Rose McGowan are fed up with party leaders. Rose exposed Harvey Weinstein while Dem. leaders and media tried to cover for him. In a recent tweet she accuses both the party and media of being "cults" while protecting Joe Biden from what she feels are serious enough accusations to be investigated seriously. She greaves for the party she grew up believing in, thinking them "the good guys," but can no longer believe that and who can blame her?
Can the party ever be returned to it's roots and original values? Not if they keep voting for the same leaders and expect them to change anything.
Steve Earle
Gilford
