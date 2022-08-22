Readers in District 2, I'm hoping you all are aware that Lily Tang Williams is running for Congress against Democrat Annie Kuster who has been sitting stone-like in D.C. collecting a fat government paycheck while voting for every failed disaster our out-of-touch President Joe Biden commands. Candidate Williams as you may know, or guess, was born in Communist China and for her first 24 years knew only communism first hand. She suffered under it and dreamed of a better world and life. Somehow Lily was able get permission to come to America (many strings attached) but arrived, speaking no English, at age 24 and resolved never to go back. Here she married her husband (they have three children) and she is running for Congress here in District 2. Why? Because in her words, "I fear the country I love is becoming the country I left."
If any candidate in all of America knows the horror of communist dictatorship it is she. A survivor of Mao's Cultural Revolution who immigrated here became a law professor, educator, professional speaker, entrepreneur, mother and a proud American, who better to stand up and defend American peoples' rights?
How does Kuster compare in any way?
What life experiences does Annie have to even understand what the Marxist left is bringing to our nation?
Lily Tang Williams lived it, suffered it and escaped from it so I urge voters in District 2 of all parties to donate, support and vote for Lily Tang Williams to be your next congresswoman from New Hampshire in Washington, D.C.
