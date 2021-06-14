To The Daily Sun,
Just have to respond to Charles Ajootian who says several times I forget. No I do not forget those things mentioned, I lived through some of them. Being 78 years old I remember Selma, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. being killed, the murder of young northern kids who bussed down to Mississippi and many more. I also stand by my assessment that white people, liberal or conservative, have learned and evolved over the decades. Older highly charged racists have died off and with them the venom they extruded with them. Change is an evolutionarily process and we no longer live in the 1950s, '60s or '70s. Attitudes even in those deep southern states have evolved and we white people evolved with the times which must be realized and expected. Critical race theory teaching that all whites are racist is the surest way possible to revive the massive racism, hate and violence it portends to fight. Old history, especially horrible mistakes and injustices, should never be forgotten but learned from and this has happened with this nation. Don't base your judgements on long past times look at our people today. Progressively we have become more accepting with others. More and more we work together, attend entertainments together, socialize together and color becomes less a factor and content of character more. Allowing CRT to be taught as valid will surely create resentment, hostility, hate and eventually violence on every side. Striving to be one people, one nation was the dream of Dr. King. Don't destroy that dream.
Steve Earle
Gilford
