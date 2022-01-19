To The Daily Sun,
A federal Judge blocked President Joe Biden's mandate requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for workers in Head Start Programs. These programs are government funded so apparently Mr. Biden thinks they belong to him to administer. Not so fast Joe.
A preliminary injunction by U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty brought by a challenge from 24 states, blocks requirements that Head Start students two years old and up wear masks indoors or in close contact with others. The Judge wrote, in a 32 page judicial order, "If the executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the legislative branch to make laws then this country is no longer a democracy — it is a monarchy."
All hail King Joe the first.
The judge also wrote, "If the walls of separation fall the system of checks and balances will be destroyed."
Dictatorship by a King was rejected by our founders and by generations of Americans — until now. But this is exactly what the current leftist administration is working for. Destroy the two party system, destroy the rights of the people enumerated in our Constitution, and create an all powerful monarchy with them forever in power telling all we peasants what's good for us whether it is or isn't.
Call it monarchy, call it dictatorship, call it totalitarian , call it what ever you prefer it's all the same thing — evil. Proof is in Red China, proof is in Cuba, North Korea, look at all the countries ruled by Marxists and judge if this is what you want. Is this the heritage you want to bequeath to your children, your grand children and on down to theirs? Terms like social justice and Black Lives Matter are all window dressing for a house of horrors whose only promise would be to take from you and yours what is rightfully yours — freedom.
Judge Doughty is standing squarely on the high ground of our Constitution, standing on the shoulders of generations of Constitution-loving American judges, American people and politicians. Where will you stand without that foundation without the sacrifices of generations of American patriots who fought and died defending our nation and your rights? I'll tell you, in a morass of hopelessness, poverty and endless despair and desperation.
Stand with me as insignificant as I am, as I stand with those giants before you and I in the hope we can turn the tide of Marxism being pushed on us by evil intents.
God bless America.
Steve Earle
Gilford
