To The Daily Sun,
There have been several letters to the editor of the Laconia Daily Sun recently extolling reasons why not to support Richard Robinson for sheriff. Many of the reasons given center around Richard being out of law enforcement and therefore could not possibly recall how to run a law enforcement agency. Another is that he could not react to an emergency situation if presented to him. They also have questioned his ability to develop a budget and to get along with the county’s law enforcement executives.
First, Richard Robinson rose through the law enforcement ranks from a special police officer to a chief of police in 20 years. He graduated from the New Hampshire Police Academy and has served as president of the Belknap County Chiefs Association as well as serving on the Board of Directors for the New Hampshire Chiefs Association. The same cannot be said for the other candidate for sheriff, who has only attained the rank of sergeant in his 20 plus years in law enforcement.
Second, Richard has actually developed, administrated and managed a budget for a law enforcement agency as chief of police. The same cannot be said for the other candidate for sheriff. As a first line supervisor these are not his duties.
Third, Richard has relationships with many of today’s law enforcement leaders in and out of Belknap County. In fact, he received calls from several encouraging him to run for sheriff as they were not happy with the one candidate that was running unopposed on the ballot. This was a driving force for him to step up and run a very successful write in campaign for sheriff. In just eight days, he garnered almost nine hundred write in votes, which was nearly 11% of the total vote cast for Sheriff. A very successful effort in anyone’s book.
Fourth, with Richard’s 20 years of law enforcement experience, it is an insult to suggest that he could not handle an emergency situation if presented to him. He has done so, many times in his career, and can do so again on day one as sheriff.
Fifth, Richard gained more executive level leadership experience with his very successful private sector career where he has managed 200 employees and a multi-million-dollar budget. Without question his private sector business experience will make him a more well-rounded sheriff and leader.
Sixth, Richard has not been part of the “cloud of suspicion” that has plagued the present leadership of the Belknap County Sheriff’s Department, who the other candidate for sheriff is presently a part of.
We need a sheriff with a clean slate who can serve with honor, professionalism and transparency. One that has already demonstrated he has the executive level skills needed for this very important office. We need to elect Richard Robinson sheriff of Belknap County.
Stephen Hodges
Gilford
