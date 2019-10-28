To The Daily Sun,
As I understand Burchell’s letter, Ward 5 voters, in particular, should have been paying attention to what the mayor and Councilor Hamel have been doing for the past seven years. Basically, instead of funding the theater, the council should have put money towards the city parking garage and, while no one wants to hear from Mr. Tardif anymore, the former mayor continues to call out the elephant in the room and let the sleeping electorate know they screwed up by not paying attention to what has taken place for seven years.
Doing government is cumbersome, but being less than transparent, in the dark, by only reading publishing, ordnances, Resolutions and Charter Amendments by title only disparages all city’s electorate.
Did I understand this correctly?
Andrea Harper
Former resident of Laconia
Meredith
