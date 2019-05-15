To The Daily Sun,
As an active St. Andre Bessette parish member for nine years (and attendee of both St. Joseph and Sacred Heart churches for 20 years prior to that) — whose children attend and have attended Holy Trinity School — though I am saddened by the news of St. Joseph's, consolidation of our parish community has been in the works for almost a decade.
The mission of ANY church is to serve its people and the greater community, and St. Andre Bessette can't continue to do that without consolidating. And while St. Joseph campus and Sacred Heart campus may have originally been the "Irish" church and the "French-Canadian" church, to say that now, quite frankly, is divisive. It is home to families and individuals from largely diverse cultural backgrounds now and has been for many years, but it is not our cultural backgrounds that unite us, it is our shared faith and mission to serve others. It was not Fr. Marc's decision to raze St. Joseph's, and I stand behind him 100 percent in the midst of these difficult circumstances for our parish.
Dominique Vazquez-Vanasse
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.