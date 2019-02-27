To The Daily Sun,
On February 25, the U.S. Senate voted on the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act (Born Alive Act). The vote failed to pass the 60 vote margin 53-44. Two of those “no” votes were cast by New Hampshire’s Senators, Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.
Despite the Born Alive Act being brought forth by Republican Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, it is not a uniquely Republican idea that all individual persons, no matter how small or how temporarily unwanted, are entitled to life. Depriving a child born alive of immediate, necessary medical care is, in essence, depriving them of life. Along these lines, Senator Shaheen has publicly said that health care is a human right. It defies logic to say that health care is a human right except for babies if they were supposed to be aborted.
The Born Alive Act states, “If an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, the infant is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States, and entitled to all the protections of such laws.” That is to say, if a woman chooses to abort her child, and the child is instead born alive, that child is considered a person in the eyes of the law.
Additionally, “Any infant born alive after an abortion or within a hospital, clinic, or other facility has the same claim to the protection of the law that would arise for any newborn, or for any person who comes to a hospital, clinic, or other facility for screening and treatment or otherwise becomes a patient within its care.” Briefly, when a baby is born, it must receive medical care under protection of the law because he/she is a person.
Senators Shaheen and Hassan both decided to vote against this act that affirms the value of every human life. We cannot, nor do we want to, attribute motive to either of their individual decisions, but we are hard pressed to come up with any reason that would justify the decision to vote against protecting those children counted among the most vulnerable in our country. New Hampshire’s senators had a chance to demonstrate the smallest amount of political courage on a vote to protect the lives of babies born alive after unsuccessful abortions. It is time for New Hampshire voters to demonstrate their own courage and moral fortitude by voting for senators who value human life and dignity.
Dee Jurius, Meredith
Joe Alexander, Goffstown
Daryl Abbas, Salem
Gates Lucas, Sunapee
(2) comments
And it means that Republicans also voted against it. And for GOOD REASON. Please educate yourself on the actual reasons that a woman may be compelled to seek an abortion after 24 weeks,. Seriously - get a clue. You are coming across as simply "pro-birth" and the mother is completely discounted. Read about WHY these people voted against the Act. And Ben Sasse of NE is just another GOP pro-birth, anti-woman crusader.
Opponents described the bill as an attempt to score political points with hard-core conservative groups opposed to abortion.
They noted that the overwhelming majority of abortions are performed in the first trimester and that only 1.3 percent happen after 21 weeks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
They said that the percentage of cases in which a child might be born alive is incredibly small and that those cases typically involve extreme fetal anomalies not compatible with life over the long term.
So perhaps Fox News is not fulfilling the dietary requirements for your brain. Read other sources and LEARN.
Omg......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.