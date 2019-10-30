To The Daily Sun,
The letter from Mr. Fiorino in Wednesday’s paper was short, so I read it. I was dismayed and saddened to see so much hate packed into such a short commentary.
I understand why the Sun limits the length of letters to the editor, and I also understand why content can’t be dictated, but there must be some way to express one’s self without the bitter diatribes that are so often evident in our society today. If I may borrow a line from Ellen, “Be kind to one another”.
Fred Sallah
Alton
