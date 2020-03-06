To The Daily Sun,
To voters of Gilmanton:
The Planning Board is proposing several amendments to the zoning ordinance that should be rejected.
Although the intent of Amendment #1, to incentivize housing complexes for elderly persons is laudable, the approach needs much more work. There is no minimum lot size, no density requirement for number of units per lot, no maximum number of units per building, and these intensive developments would be permitted far from town services out in the Conservation Zone. There is no reference about who would be in charge of enforcing the requirement that at least one household member needs to be 55 or older.
Amendment #2 would radically remove the responsibility of the Zoning Board of Adjustment to review requests for special exceptions and variances to the zoning ordinance. The amendment would transfer this authority to the planning board, using a conditional use permit, which loosens the review and gives neighbors less protection from things such as development of tiny lots with inadequate setbacks or frontage.
Amendments #4 and 5 would allow an increase in RVs on a lot from one as of now to two, and from four months to 5.5 months per year.
Amendment #6 would allow the leasing of space in storage buildings in most areas of town. Leasing seems to imply commercial use. I’m not eager to see those dreadful metal storage buildings cropping up in Gilmanton’s rural zone.
Please vote NO on these amendments when you go to the polls on March 10.
Sharah Thorne
Gilmanton
