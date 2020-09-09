To The Daily Sun,
Where was the respect and compassion for the family of Chuck Newhall?
Anyone with a family member in a long term care facility know how difficult it has been form both the family and residents for the past 24 weeks.
My husband was a resident at the New Hampshire Veterans' Home. I received a phone call on August 24 advising that due to changes in my husband’s health that he would be receiving end of life care (hospice). Fortunately I was now allowed to be with him. Protocols are in place. Upon entering the facility a face mask is required, gloves, temp taken, only two people and you need to be escorted to the room.
I had been by my husband’s side every day since that Monday. Anyone who knows this is both emotionally and physically draining for family. On Thursday evening as I was escorted to the lobby I met my son and grandson. I did not know they were waiting to visit my husband. They had been checked in and were waiting for someone to bring them upstairs. As I was saying that someone would be coming down, a nurse/supervisor manager stepped off the elevator. She immediately assumed the three of us wanted to go upstairs and very rudely informed us that only two could go. I was trying to explain I was leaving but she kept on going. Security tried to tell her they were all checked in but she wasn’t about to listen to anyone. I left. She grabbed the temp gun and stuck in by grandson’s face and proceeded to do the same to my son.
This is a woman is supposed to be a professional and last year was paid a lot of money with wages and overtime plus benefits by the State of New Hampshire with our tax dollars. Where was the respect and compassion for our family? How many other family members have been treated this way. Perhaps the Veterans' Home should have a program to teach this.
I do want to make it perfectly clear that the care my husband received from the staff was amazing. They truly loved him and also were watching over me. They go above and beyond and to say thank you doesn’t seem enough. Sadly my husband lost his battle on August 31.
Perhaps this employee could take a lesson from them.
Sandy Newhall
Laconia
