To The Daily Sun,
Glorious at the Winnipesaukee Playhouse is one of the best shows we’ve seen. It is a true story which is upbeat and funny and touching. The three actors are simply superb and as good or better than any professionals you could see on Broadway. We went with my 94-year-old father and the three of us can’t recommend it higher. We are so fortunate to have this quality of theater right here.
Hurry and get tickets before it closes. I assure you your only regret will be if you don’t get to see it before it closes. Go and enjoy this fabulous show!
Sandy and Ev McLaughlin
Gilford
