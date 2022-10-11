Are you worried about the cost of heating your home this winter and the increase in the price of electricity? I am.
As a candidate running to represent Meredith in the House of Representatives, I researched the causes of increased energy costs while looking for long-term and immediate solutions. I was particularly interested in why New Hampshire suffers more than our New England neighbors.
There is lots of blame to toss around. However, the reality is that this will be a tough winter for us. We didn’t take action to avoid the repercussions of this entirely predictable situation. Pointing fingers and looking back will not change that. There are actions to take at the state level, starting with creating an action plan for an energy policy. The state can still procure some offshore wind power from the Gulf of Maine and increase support for biomass and other energy sources not subject to the whims of the Saudis, the price gouging of the oil companies and the effects of wars.
None of this is simple. Energy efficiency makes sense because it provides three times the return on investment. New Hampshire is not known as an early adopter or fast follower of new technologies, but we adopt proven solutions. If elected, I will be a voice for sound planning and infrastructure investments, allowing NH more energy independence. I will look for ways to help our families in the short term with an eye to a long-term solution.
I care about the hard winter ahead and will work to be sure New Hampshire is affordable for all of us.
