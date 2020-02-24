To The Daily Sun,
With the Presidential Primary now behind us, it’s time to turn our attention to the upcoming town elections being held on Tuesday, March 10, only a couple short weeks away.
Our family has known Kyle Sanborn for most of his life and we know him to be a person of the highest quality and character. The Marquis family attended Gilford schools with Kyle and they have forged friendships over many years that have lasted to present day. We have watched Kyle grow from an energetic and active adolescent into a loving, caring and involved husband who is now the father of three beautiful children, two of which are currently in the Gilford school system.
Kyle Sanborn is fiscally responsible, well-researched on current events/politics and will be a great steward of taxpayer dollars while also ensuring our students receive the quality education they deserve.
Kyle has always been approachable while being open and honest about the issues he feels strongly about. He is very calm and respectful when entering into an open dialogue with anyone willing, and he encourages more citizens to do the same.
With our current political climate, it is sometimes difficult to find common ground in the middle. Although sometimes difficult, Kyle understands it is not impossible and he welcomes any and all conversations. He is a transparent family man who is simply trying to be more involved in our community, to improve the health and welfare of all children in our school system and someone who wholeheartedly believes that children thrive when parents are actively involved in their lives and schooling.
Our family has known Kyle Sanborn to be active in the local community for his whole life. Kyle is an avid sports fan, particularly the Patriots and Red Sox. My sons remembers spending countless hours playing with and organizing baseball cards when they were kids, talking stats, trading cards, interested in every detail. That’s when they weren’t out at the Gilford sports fields or in the front yard orchestrating pickup games with their friends.
As an adult, Kyle has always been dedicated to his various coaching positions in multiple sports. He uses his knowledge and experience to help other families organize, learn about and have fun with sports.
In addition to coaching, Kyle has also helped set up and run numerous charity events, such as softball tournaments and the NFL’s Punt-Pass-Kick program for our local youths. Our family knows and understand how important it is to have extracurricular activities for all children throughout their lives and we feel that Kyle does a great job with anything he puts his mind to.
Kyle Sanborn has been a lifelong Gilford resident and graduate who will be dedicated, hard-working, easy to talk to, open to criticism, welcoming of support and is simply a great choice for the Gilford School Board.
The Marquis family wanted to give a little insight about our good friend. You will not be disappointed in Kyle.
Please join our family and vote for Kyle on Tuesday, March 10.
Cindy Marquis & Family
Gilford
