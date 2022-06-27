To The Daily Sun,
Roe v. Wade has been overturned. This is terrible news for feminists, liberal women, and women who hop from bed to bed and sleep around without a care in the world.
As for the rest of us who don’t support killing babies or any other liberal policy, it’s time to get more serious about self defense. As liberals begin to lose their minds more and more, things are going to get even more dangerous for us. We are going to be targeted more than we already are and we need to be ready. But for right now, let’s celebrate the flow of liberal tears everywhere.
Ryan Murdough
Holderness
