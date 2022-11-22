To The Daily Sun,

The names of some prominent racists, white supremacists, and anti-Semites are becoming well known in New Hampshire. Belknap County’s share includes former Rep. Dawn Johnson (who posted anti-Semitic memes) and Ryan Murdough, whose extreme hate speech has targeted Blacks, Jews and progressive political activists. See, for example, his April 4, 2018, letter to The Sun, decrying school integration and extolling the Holocaust. More recently, he directed his poisonous aim at Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo (of Newmarket), in a vile email being investigated by the NH Attorney General as a threat.

