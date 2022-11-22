The names of some prominent racists, white supremacists, and anti-Semites are becoming well known in New Hampshire. Belknap County’s share includes former Rep. Dawn Johnson (who posted anti-Semitic memes) and Ryan Murdough, whose extreme hate speech has targeted Blacks, Jews and progressive political activists. See, for example, his April 4, 2018, letter to The Sun, decrying school integration and extolling the Holocaust. More recently, he directed his poisonous aim at Rep. Charlotte DiLorenzo (of Newmarket), in a vile email being investigated by the NH Attorney General as a threat.
What about the good people within the NH GOP who fail to speak out against these racists or who enable them? Years ago, the NH GOP totally disavowed Murdough, but that was then, and times have changed. Other than Rep. Mike Bordes, did any other Republican Belknap County representative criticize Johnson? House Speaker Sherman Packard and Gov. Chris Sununu spoke out generally against anti-Semitism, but Johnson was not disciplined in any way. Contrast that with the harsh treatment of a Democratic representative who criticized a police chief for attending the Jan. 6 rally. Even Alan Glassman, then Belknap GOP chair, had no comment regarding Johnson. Finally, has any one of these GOP leaders even criticized Murdough?
Murdough endorsed several Republicans, including state Senator-elect Tim Lang, in the recent primary, stating that “they're clearly standing up for white people in New Hampshire. All three of them openly support the banning of anti-white critical race theory and all three of them want it to be illegal for white women to kill their babies. I urge every pro-white person in New Hampshire to get out and vote for candidates who have pro-white policies.”
Maybe it’s time for NH Republicans to stand up against these apostles of hate instead of enabling them.
