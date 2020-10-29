To The Daily Sun,
I’m very honored to endorse Bob Joseph to be our representative of New Hampton/Center Harbor in Concord. I’ve known Bob for many years. He was a volunteer in the New Hampton Fire Department along with my squeeze and other amazing people. Bob is passionate about the community. He has a lively curiosity, keeping himself well-informed, and allowing himself to change his mind. He’s a former Republican who changed political affiliation. In the course of his campaign, he did something that I thought was a good political maneuver: he decided to order his yard signs locally, wanting to support New Hampshire business. But he hasn’t said a word about this example of State loyalty. Bob is the kind of person who does the right thing even when nobody is watching. Please help to elect Bob. He will be responsive to your concerns and ideas. We’re lucky to have him. Vote for Bob Joseph!
Ruth Gulick
New Hampton
