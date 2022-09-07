To The Daily Sun,
I have been a resident of Belknap County my entire life and have watched the politics at the local level for years. I am hoping that you will get out and vote in the primary on Sept. 13, for the candidate of your choice.
I would ask that you consider two observations I have made over time. The first is that at the local level, (county and town) government is frequently the most able to help people when they most need it. You can look at things from your local welfare director, substance use treatment at the jail, or elder care at the Belknap County Nursing Home. If you did have those circumstances, you can talk to someone here who frequently is your neighbor that can help. That is a big part of being part of our small community. The last stop for help frequently is local.
The second observation is that when two opposing sides are forced to work together the outcome is usually fair and affordable to create a quality outcome. I reflect back to many school bond issues where local voters had to have a super majority to build new schools which regularly resulted in nice and efficient building that taxpayers can afford. Most of all it was done by consensus not forced from either side. I think county government has been difficult recently because of this lopsided group that rarely seems to build consensus but force their will onto the group.
I hope you will consider Steve Hodges for the Belknap County Commissioner post as he can work with all sides to get to affordable and practical solutions to these local problems. Steve is also a lifelong resident of Belknap County and demonstrated this skill set as a former sheriff of our county.
Roy Roberts
Belmont
