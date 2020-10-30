To The Daily Sun,
Having known Richard Robinson professionally and personally for the past 35 years, I confidently endorse him for the position of Belknap County Sheriff! Richie certainly possesses the intellect, character, integrity, honesty, experience, and skill set that is so important to this vital position.
I am aware of those who state that he “has been selling cars for 17 years.” That statement is like accusing the CEO of General Electric of “selling lightbulbs” throughout his employment there. The fact is that Richie has been, managing resources, leading employees, scheduling work, approving and rejecting the work of subordinates, budget management and development, forecasting, controlling costs and other tasks associated with running a successful business.
The other statement that seems to be negatively thrown around is that “he has been out of law enforcement for 17 years.” Those of us who have retired from law enforcement never really stop being “cops.” Law enforcement is not just a job, but truly a way of life and a part of every fiber of our being. I am confident that Richie can train up on any law, policy, and procedural changes that may affect his new position, in very short order.
Bottom line, if Belknap County needs a competent, intelligent, honest, respectful, leader to direct the men and women of the Sheriff’s Department, you cannot do better than Richard Robinson.
Harry Nedeau
Center Harbor
