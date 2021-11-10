To The Daily Sun,
If Mo Baxley wants to use out-of-context quotes from a high schooler's forum to prop up the Democrats' awful values, Mo should have the intellectual honesty to also inform the public that it's from an online philosophical exercise about moral relativism. If Mo wanted to persuade the public with truth and facts, Mo would include the context of the quote from that very same thread (published by The Daily Sun, April 27, 2017): "I think rape is bad, I'm not arguing for it. I'm arguing against the idea of an absolute truth..." But since Mo wants to use falsehoods and smears that treat the subject with all the nuance and subtlety of a sledgehammer, I suspect that the candidates Mo supports treat social and public policy with the same velvet glove.
Robert Fisher
Laconia
