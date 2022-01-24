To The Daily Sun,
HB 1424 is under consideration in Concord and would allow unlimited boat speeds on Lake Winnipesaukee. This is a dangerously bad idea. Current law limits daytime boat speed to 45 mph and thats plenty fast enough for New Hampshire's most popular lake and vacation destination. For more than a decade this limit on boat speed has proven effective in discouraging reckless speeding and near misses experienced before the law's passage.
This sensible law enjoys broad public support and is largely self enforcing. Our beautiful lake has become a safer and more welcoming vacation destination. Allowing an increase in the daytime speed limit or allowing a "go-fast" zone in the Broads will inevitably undermine the Lakes Region's economy by discouraging family-friendly boating. It will almost certainly increase the risk of a serious and foreseeable boating accident; further undermining our lake economy.
Raising the speed limit appears supported by a small minority of boaters who feel the "need for speed." Accommodating such "feelings" make no more sense than removing the current speed limits on our public roads or ATV trails. Speed kills and limits on boat speed make the lake safer for everyone.
It's been my experience that boats traveling under 45 mph are more likely and more capable of seeing and avoiding small obstacles like a kayak, canoe or sailboat. No individual's pursuit of speed on a public resource can justify increasing the risk to public safety and my right to life and enjoyment of lawful recreation.
Current speed limits on the lake are working and keep Lake Winnipesaukee accessible to everyone. Please write the NH House Transportation Committee and tell them to keep Winnipesaukee safe by defeating HB 1424.
Ripley Forbes
Gilford
