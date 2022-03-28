To The Daily Sun,
There’s a neverending stream of material on the the Left’s hypocrisy. Here’s more.
Much too late, the Grey Lady has confirmed Hunter Biden’s laptop, containing emails describing business dealings in Ukraine, really was his. Not “Russian disinformation”. Shocking. How convenient that emails outlining 10% for the “big guy” were hidden until after the election. Nice suppression.
Remember sanctuary cities? It was deemed immoral to ask local cops to assist Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in capturing and deporting illegal immigrants. Brave cities stood up to federal law and championed states’ rights. Why is it that when Missouri declared itself a sanctuary state on federal firearm laws, they were sued by President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice? I guess states’ right are only OK when you support the subject.
The government spent trillions on COVID relief. Who can oppose the fed's sending money to citizens in need? Per the United States Secret Service, there is an estimated $100 billion lost to fraud, chiefly via false business claims and loans. Nice job overseeing the programs.
Cracraft, on March 15, and many others on the Left actually believe that “everyone is focused on the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot”. (Love the capitalization.) In reality very few people are focused on that kerfuffle. The people who are being held without trial for months, some of whom haven’t been charged, are pretty focused, though. (Which amendment covers that? I forget.)
You know who isn’t being held? Quintez Brown, a supporter of gun control, who attempted to murder a Jewish Louisville, Kentucky mayoral candidate. Out on bail gathered by BLM. Nothing to see here.
Who else is out? Jussie Smollett. He was sentenced to 150 days for scamming the Chicago PD and the public. After seven days he was released pending appeal. I guess he was nervous being in a cell with his attackers.
Back to COVID for a minute. Richard Evans, on March 9, still believes both that COVID is especially “deadly” (99% survival?) and that consumer-level masks are actually helpful. Sigh. Have you followed the science...of polling? Leading up to the State of the Union, “science” magically found that masks weren’t useful. Also, the risk to school-aged children is miniscule.
On schools, Cracraft, on March 2, states that any students not attending public school result in both increased taxes and the state supporting religious schools. Really? Here’s another thought: if there are fewer students, perhaps it should cost less to run the schools.
Lastly, climate change. I see that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine doesn’t consider climate change. That using nuclear weapons would be terrible for the climate. People, too, I suppose. Mayor Pete suggested that if gas is too expensive (the price has been climbing since January 2021), just buy a $50,000 Tesla. Thanks for the tip.
Climate has been changing forever. We adapt. Our country can’t seem to solve homelessness, but we’re going to “solve” the climate? Get real.
Sorry to violate the Katz guideline, but my letters are addressed to everybody, not just people on the other side. No one is forcing anyone to read them.
Rick Notkin
Gilford
