Five or 10 years ago, if you asked 100 people who runs Gunstock, all 100 would have said, Greg Goddard.
What changed? A new guy comes in and the numbers are fantastic, $12 million to $18 million. Awesome. And when asked who runs Gunstock now? Nope. Not Tom Day, the commission.
Well, if the commission runs Gunstock, why is it closed? Seems they are doing a pretty poor job.
Also, if a board of directors holds a meeting and a very successful team of top managers all walk out without another job, who is at fault? If I was stockholder in this case, a taxpayer, I want answers.
Top management exits because of better offers from competitors. Happens all the time in tech and finance. This was not the case. They left without a job. This is a problem of the commission not of the management.
Our town depends on Gunstock tourism. This will affect the employees who are laid-off and not spending money. The hotels and restaurants will lose business. Gunstock is the biggest draw in our little town and it is closed and no one has answers. That is pretty poor management, if you ask me, and I would fire the entire board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.