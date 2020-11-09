To The Daily Sun,
On Election Day for four hours, I assisted voters in the checkout process at our local polling place. I want to compliment our state and local officials and volunteers for conducting a fair and reliable election in New Hampshire, whose results were credible and trustworthy. Despite record in person turnout and absentee balloting, state tabulations and results were known on election night as they should be.
This was due to several factors. State law requires absentee ballots to be received by Election Day to be counted. We also use a reliable scanning system to automatically tabulate voter preferences. Unlike other states in this election, in New Hampshire there were no unsolicited mail-in ballots sent to “eligible” voters, ballots received after the poles closed were not eligible to be counted, there was no “ballot harvesting,” ballot counting was not interrupted or delayed beyond Election Day and pole watchers were not barred from observing ballot counting.
What is happening in other states is a disgrace and threat to the integrity of our election process. Congratulations New Hampshire! We did it right and set an example for other states to follow.
Richard R. Gerken
Meredith
