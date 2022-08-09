To The Daily Sun,
I would like to list some of the fears I do not have for the New Hampshire Senate: Fear of women to make their own choices on health care. Fear of scientific facts about climate change. Fear of all legitimate Americans voting in elections. Fear of studying our complex national and state history. Fear of mutual respect. Fear of corporations paying their fair share of taxes. Fear of racial and gender diversity. Fear that police will be defunded. Fear of small business and loggers.

