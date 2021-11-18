To The Daily Sun,
I, Richard Homsi of Laconia as a pro-se litigant in the Belknap County Superior Court, am dumbfounded by actions of Judge James O'Neill III of this court. He ordered me in 2017 under case #211-2012-CV-00200 that my carports that were standing be removed when construction of the conditionally approved garage was completed. This conditional approved garage was executed by Wescott Law and or Judge James O'Neill III, not me. It was generated, entered, executed as an order then into a judgment without my approval or denial or signature during any court session or mediation between parties. In 2018, Paul Fitzgerald of Wescott Law, representing Governor's Island Club, Inc., was allowed to file a new case #211-2018-CV-00308 to force me to remove the carports which already had become a judgment. During this past three year period, Wescott Law allegedly generated $30,000 in attorney fees trying to force me to remove what was already ordered by Judge O'Neill III. Once again, now Judge James O'Neill III has sided with Wescott Law and Governor's Island Club, Inc. on the new case and has ordered me to pay those fees to Governor's Island Club, Inc. and Wescott Law and to remove the carport and my shed. If I do not remove said units, Judge O'Neill III will fine me $100 per day until such time that I comply with his judgment. What is so dumbfounding to me is how does an order which became a judgement be allowed to be charged again in a new case? The conditionally approved garage document was agreed upon by Judge O'Neill and Paul Fitzgerald and Governor's Island Club, Inc. ONLY, not Richard Homsi. Common law reads once an order becomes a judgment it is final and cannot be reopened. Be careful in this court and with Wescott Law and Governor's Island Club, Inc. It is obvious not only to me but to many, there is nothing fair and reasonable about this nine year old case or its participants. All documents are publicly available for your review. Thank you for reading.
Richard Homsi
Laconia
