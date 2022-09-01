To The Daily Sun,

Some members of the Belknap County Delegation, running for re-election, recently claimed credit for “saving” Gunstock. Let’s be honest here, it was through the steadfast efforts of the employees and educational efforts of the nonpartisan Citizens for Belknap County that resulted in a groundswell of public support. These delegation members' previous actions got Gunstock into the mess in the first place and they could again if re-elected.

