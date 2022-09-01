Some members of the Belknap County Delegation, running for re-election, recently claimed credit for “saving” Gunstock. Let’s be honest here, it was through the steadfast efforts of the employees and educational efforts of the nonpartisan Citizens for Belknap County that resulted in a groundswell of public support. These delegation members' previous actions got Gunstock into the mess in the first place and they could again if re-elected.
Let’s also not forget that their record as our legislators for Belknap County and in Concord is abysmal.
In Belknap County, they have wreaked havoc on Belknap County services. Their actions have hobbled the Belknap County Nursing Home hurting the elderly and their families. They have cut county corrections system programs aimed at reducing recidivism and addressing addiction problems. They have misled the public on expenditures. And, they appointed Gunstock Area Commissioners that would march to their leaders' orders.
In Concord, these same elected officials voted to ban abortion and curtail reproductive freedom, voted to take your tax dollar and give it to private and religious schools, voted to reject every reasonable gun safety proposal and to restrict critically needed, pandemic related public health measures.
All of their actions are hidden under the false flag of “liberty”. Do your own research. Go to the Citizens for Belknap County Voter Guide and the nonpartisan Citizens Count website.
It’s time to end Free State and Libertarian control of Belknap County. Let’s elect people who sincerely care about the things you care about; reproductive freedom and choice; quality, affordable and accessible health care; investing in excellent public education; reasonable gun safety; logical public health measures; transparent and accessible voting; affordable housing; environmental protection; renewable energy development and climate change measures. Folks, it’s critical to vote and this time to elect Democrats. Republicans are failing us.
Four proposals for redeveloping the former Laconia State School complex are under consideration. City officials have long advocated a multi-use development, including affordable housing. What is your vision for development of the state school property? Click the image below to answer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.