To The Daily Sun,
Since Chuck Schumer's deleterious rant on national television against two sitting Supreme Court justices, many acts of domestic terrorism have occurred, the most egregious, the attempted assassination of Justice Brent Kavanaugh. This is the Schumer rant, "I want to tell you Georsch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you will pay the price. You have released the whirlwind. You won't know what's hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions." Merrick Garland, the attorney general, just puts his head in the sand like an ostrich, yet Donald Trump is really excoriated for holding a rally. Elections have consequences and Nov. 2022 is fast approaching. Impeachment works both ways. Clean the filthy swamp.
Rich Tjaden
Meredith
