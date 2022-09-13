To The Daily Sun,

Inflation is hard enough to deal with these days without companies resorting to classic price gouging. Recently, many local residents may have seen cable and internet provider Atlantic Broadband change their name to "Breezeline." The takeover by the new regime has been anything but a breeze for customers. Suddenly, there is a whole new section on our bills labeled "taxes, fees and surcharges."

