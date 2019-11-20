To The Daily Sun,
Gun control was not even considered politically acceptable until the Gun Control Act of 1968, signed by President Johnson. Certain Democrat nominees have already said what most of their statist Marxist brethren would like to do as well. We should ban all AR-15 assault rifles. AR stands for ArmaLite Rifle. Walter Williams notes that “our soldiers would be laughed off the battlefield carrying AR-15s”. According to FBI’s report on crime between 2014 and 2018, slightly over 2% of the 14,123 homicides were committed by rifles. 11% were committed by knives. So this confiscation or “buyback” of certain “assault rifles” will do almost nothing to bring down the number of homicides. But it will make Democrats feel so much better. “Feelings Not Results” — now that is a campaign slogan that honestly reflects the heart and soul of today’s Democratic Party.
By the way, go ask a bunch of Democrat leftists the definition of an “assault rifle” whenever you need some comic relief.
While open borders with drugs and guns flooding in like a tidal wave of chemical and gang warfare is contributing to the problem, it goes much deeper than that. Pendulum swing too far to the left changes with how we deal with mental health issues also contributes to the problem of the gun violence in recent times. However, the core problem is stated every-so-succinctly by Walter Williams. “Guns are inanimate objects and have no capacity to act. Our problem is a widespread decline in moral values that has nothing to do with guns. That decline includes disrespect for those in authority, disrespect for oneself, little accountability for antisocial behavior, and a scuttling of religious teachings that reinforce moral values.”
Places like Philadelphia, Chicago, St. Louis, Baltimore, DC, Los Angeles, and others are letting students get away with cursing and assaulting teachers. Back when I was in school in the 1950s and 1960s, there were no metal detectors, nor police officers roaming the halls of academia. “We gave them space to destroy,” announced Baltimore mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake in response to the Freddie Gray riots. Public urination and defecation are becoming more commonplace in large cities like San Francisco.
More restrictive gun laws are part of a strategy to outlaw gun ownership altogether. Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke said as much, and that is the dream of the statist Marxist, progressive leftists who lust for an ever-larger government behemoth with which to control our every move. Citizens of Venezuela and Cuba found that out the hard way. “Armas para que”, which means “guns for what?” Another good campaign slogan for the party that wants to take a howitzer to the first and second amendments. I once had a dream about the confiscation and burning of all of the leftists’ “Che Guevara” T-shirts. “Viva la revolucion!”
Russ Wiles
Tilton
