“Republican Party Obit”?
Well, here goes my Independence I’ve held so important for years, but I guess sooner or later, and I mentioned to my wife that this was probably the year she would actually just have me shut up and stay out of controversy, but after 53 years, knows that won’t happen if I believe something is wrong! That old Right and Wrong belief you’re raised with.
Anyway, when I read the letter of Mr. Kings, I had to wonder if many people actually feel that way! Not that the President walks around with a halo — which one ever did?
Would we be better off with Bernie and Socialism/Communism? Or any of the now-leaning-way left candidates? Even Joe pulled without seemingly choice!
Republican Obit? No More Democrat Party period, are you kidding? The one that’s there is — or much of it is — dressed in white and, during Presidential address, sits when American heroes are introduced! Heads down, giggling. Disgusting! One, a congresswoman from New Hampshire who often refers to her relative who was a POW! How embarrassing for our state ... forget any party! Shameful person!
Trump perfect? Nope! Compared to the bunch of Cra-Cras making up the other party at this time. There’s only the Republican Party and Other... No Democrat, cause I have voted that way in past! Long gone!
“I Smell A Landslide”! Good or bad, it’s coming! Pull up your panties!
Bob Jones
Meredith
