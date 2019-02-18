To The Daily Sun,
Mr. Veverka, just a thought.
Wow, I seldom if ever respond to a letter in The Sun. I do enjoy reading them whether I agree is not necessary usually, but Mr. Veverka’s was “out there!”
Hey, we all have an opinion of the president, the job he’s doing, personality, attitude and so on, but, still, the president! I’ve noticed already pundits starting the, “He’ll never see a second term” talk. Maybe he won’t. I know but he was never going to beat Hillary and Bill but the anger is still there and fresh after all this time!
I never in a million years thought Trump would be president until those running in the primary started to fall by the side! This guy? This clown?
Well, for me, a true independent who, in my lifetime, would never have voted for Hillary and Bill, left me with no choice!
So , here we are. Not all that bad! As far as Trump goes. As far as the American people and Congress goes? Not great! Let’s just look at N.H’.s two congressional reps (not leaders) ... one sits on Veterans Affairs Committee and is supposed to represent all veterans and issues of which there are many, maybe V.A. care as one of the top and because he is gay and, my guess, wants to show the LGBT community how much he supports them, he invites a transgender person to the president’s State of the Union speech. Hey, I have no problem with the community or issue. Fight your fight, but you represent all and if known that would have been at the top of your list, would most veterans have agreed? I doubt it and I’ll take a hit for speaking out but I believe I’m right. Next, Annie Kuster, dressed in white and sitting or Raising The Roof. Solidarity, or whatever! How about ridiculous and party support! Not N.H. or nation!
I was pretty upset when a Gold Star mom pointed out it was the same style uniform as Gold Star Mothers wear! Really? You should be proud, Annie Kuster, and don’t fall back on “my dad was a POW” — that honor can take you just so far when you sit on your hands, show disrespect and act like an idiot with the people of your state and country watching. An embarrassment “following” the fools!
Well, I feel better and by the way, I also read the columns and appreciate the work and investigation that goes into some of them. I work to check their facts. Bob Meade does a hell of a job. Don’t have to agree with him but then his facts back up his stuff, couple of others on occasion do same and then others just ... well, you know, give opinions like me, but think about it! Honest and correct! Thank you for agreeing!
Bob Jones
Meredith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.