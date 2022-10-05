A question was asked at the candidate forum where I was asked if I would go on record on whether I would pressure the NH Public Utilities Commission not to raise rates dramatically on rate payers. I said I would.
So here is my email:
"Hello. I am writing to you today as one of Laconia's state representatives on behalf of my rate-paying constituents.
I'm sure that it's not above your heads the fact that winter is fast approaching and you are getting ready to raise rates by 100% or more, making for a tough time to come.
I'm also sure that you know inflation is gripping the poorest among us, driving up costs of everyday necessities like food, gas, vitamins. That's just a few in a long list.
What I'm not sure of is why the NH PUC would decide to skyrocket rates at a time like this?
This decision affects thousands in the city which is made up of different types of people, mainly the working poor and seniors who rely on social security and they will not be able to afford to heat their homes if you raise rates like you plan to do.
Instead of delivering on your plan I am asking that you hold off on raising rates or come up with a new plan all together that works for them.
I understand you need to make profits, but they should not come on the backs of my family, friends and neighbors who truly can't afford this.
Do what's right for your faithful rate payers, and hold off on this rate hike.
