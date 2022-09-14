I want to start out by thanking every single voter who came out for me in the primary. I will be working hard to earn your votes in November.
Now to the brass tacks.
First of all, I have not received a disability check from the state of New Hampshire since 2015, so Jacob Roy is misinformed. I do live in subsidized housing, but so do hundreds of others on Blueberry Lane. Why would that be an issue to downgrade someone over?
Mr. Roy seems to think because of where I live that I have never contributed to society, he is wrong. Jacob brought up my voting record so I'll touch on that briefly.
I voted to expand Medicaid dental benefits for adults keeping them at work making money. I voted in favor of advancing nuclear energy in our state, providing clean, efficient and cheap energy for two-plus centuries, another costly burden off his back. I voted for an option to educate students in better environments for them at thousands of dollars less than government schools charge for chaotic environments.
Education comes first.
I voted to preserve 64 state parks from any future landfill contamination, which saves tons of money over the long term.
Maybe he would feel better if I voted for the new Storrs Street parking garage or $100 million in spending for a Manchester rail system 30% of the state would ever use.
Either way, Mr. Roy doesn't know anything about me or my voting record or he wouldn't misinform the public the way he has in an attempt to smear me.
Being a bully is not going to work with me or my constituents.
