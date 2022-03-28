To The Daily Sun,
I recently announced my endorsement of Gilford's own Matt Mowers for Congress in District 1.
Today I would like to announce my choice for United States Senate in New Hampshire District 1, Laconia's own Gen. Don Bolduc.
For many months now my constituents have told me we need the general, we need Don Bolduc fighting for us in D.C.
Gen. Bolduc served our country with a great fortitude for more than 30 years, fighting in many different countries for the very freedom that D.C. elites want to take away from us all.
Gen. Bolduc has stepped up for us once again to take on Taxin' Maggie Hassan.
Maggie Hassan much like Jeanne Shaheen, Annie Kuster, and Chris Pappas has been a rubber stamp on every bad decision made by D.C. elites like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to the detriment of not only New Hampshire but the entire country.
Now because of a serious and potentially dangerous lack of leadership in the White House our country faces very real threats from dangerous and unstable dictatorships, Maggie has no solutions or clout with her leadership to get anything done.
We need Don Bolduc in Washington D.C. We need a battle-tested fighter watching over us during times of instability. We have the opportunity to elect a proud local veteran.
New Hampshire has the opportunity to elect a fighter that has seen atrocities around the world that have changed so many lives globally. Gen. Bolduc is a fighter that will go to Washington, D.C. and work tirelessly to keep every one of us safe and free.
New Hampshire veterans have the opportunity to elect someone they trust. Someone who has put his life on the line and understands the hardships veterans go through once the fighting stops.
I stand with New Hampshire's veterans. I stand with Gen. Don Bolduc.
I encourage everyone in Laconia no matter what side of the political spectrum you stand on to join me in supporting General Don Bolduc for U.S. Senate.
Rep. Richard Littlefield
Laconia
