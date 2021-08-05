To The Daily Sun,
On July 29, Gov. Chris Sununu signed the bipartisan HB 320 into law, a bill requiring that students pass a U.S. Naturalization Examination in order to obtain high school diplomas. I’m proud to be the measure’s prime sponsor.
It’s imperative that our education system provides students with solid bases of civics fundamentals. From understanding that our constitution is the supreme law of the land to promoting ways that Americans can participate in governance, this civics requirement will help ensure that graduates have the knowledge required to participate in public life.
New Hampshire is a special place, with our First in the Nation Primary, our top voter turnout, and our position with a unique citizen legislature — the fourth largest such body in the English speaking world. The Granite State is an established leader when it comes to political discourse. With most students of voting age when they graduate from high school, it’s important that they are properly prepared to be informed and involved citizens.
The U.S. Naturalization Test is a proven measurement of civic knowledge. Considering that this exam is required for immigrants to become naturalized U.S. citizens, it is quite reasonable to expect our students to also pass this exam.
Our young people are our future. When they absorb the information associated with these 128 questions they’ll all have a better understanding of our government and our heritage. This bill’s signing will create better and smarter citizens. Thank you to all concerned!
Rep. Michael Moffett
Loudon
