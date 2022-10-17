We need Tim Lang in the state Senate for his experience on the Ways and Means Committee, if nothing else. After getting to know Tim as a fellow representative, I’m confident that we will be well served by Lang's financial expertise.
I have total confidence in Lang's ability to navigate the financial intricacies of our state budget to achieve the best possible prosperity for New Hampshire's residents, schools and businesses. With nearly 10 years of school, town, county and state budget experience under his belt, many see Lang as the go-to guy when we have financial questions about how SWEPT revenues work or about complex school finance formulas. Being very detail-oriented, Lang understands how the pieces of the budget puzzle fit together and how best to achieve long-term success in our state. He has significantly increased our school funding by making changes to our lottery laws. We need someone like him in the state Senate.
Lang's work on the governor’s Reopening Task Force is a great example of how he takes initiative and doesn’t back down when faced with a problem. While many were stuck in a holding pattern during the shutdown, Lang took initiative and was chosen by the governor to reopen NH. It was a time of uncertainty, but Lang worked tirelessly to get our local businesses back open and restore normalcy to NH. It came as no surprise that the NH Retailers Association awarded him Legislator of the Year.
Communication skills: Lang makes daily posts about state business and affairs. He is one of the best communicators we have in the NH House of Representatives.
Keep NH great and vote for Tim Lang for state Senate on Nov. 8.
