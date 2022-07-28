Political polling began in 1937 by George Gallup. Since then the Gallup Poll has been widely accepted as the standard for judging the public’s approval ratings of our presidents. It is interesting to revisit those ratings since the first one — for Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1937.
Wikipedia lists all the lowest rating for all presidents polled. Joe Biden’s current rating is 40%, but he is still quite high in approval compared to Donald Trump (34%), Barack Obama (38%), George W. Bush (25%), Bill Clinton (37%), George Bush (29%), Ronald Reagan (35%), Jimmy Carter (28%), Gerald Ford (36%), Richard Nixon (24%), Lyndon B. Johnson (34%), and Harry S. Truman (the lowest at 22%).
The only three presidents who polled higher than Biden’s 40% are John F. Kennedy (56%), Dwight D. Eisenhower (47%), and Roosevelt (48%).
When the media mentions that Biden’s rating is historically low, they refer to that historic period between the start of his term in January 2021 and now. That is hardly enough to call it historic. He is actually right now the fourth most popular president since 1937, next in line after Eisenhower.
