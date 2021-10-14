To The Daily Sun,
Greetings Laconia I am asking you to vote for two school board candidates on Nov. 2. Candace Knowlton, candidate for Ward 1 and Liana Crowell, candidate At Large.
It is rare to find people who are smart caring and willing to serve our community in arguably the most important positions of public service. In this election we are blessed to have two.
Liana Crowell school board candidate at large was born and raised right here in Laconia. She has three adult stepchildren who attended Laconia schools and two young children in school now. She owned and operated Platinum Salon and Spa for 10 years. She is a diligent hard worker with strong integrity who is dedicated to building a strong future for our children through education, so that they can grow and fulfill the vision of a better tomorrow.
Candace Knowlton schoolboard candidate for Ward 1 was also born and raised right here in Laconia. She is a registered nurse and is an associate professor at New Hampshire Technical Institute. She has three children one of whom graduated last year and two are still in school here in Laconia. She knows the rewards of a quality education and hard work with dedication. A tireless and selfless contributor to the community and school, Candace is a solid and respected parent and professional who wants to keep kids safely in school, bring transparency to the school board and is ready go to work to ensure our schools deliver the high-quality education our children deserve.
Both know that education is very important, and both know that family is most important. That is why I’m am voting for Candace Knowlton and Liana Crowell for Laconia school board and I know once you check them out you will too. Candace Knowlton and Liana Crowell on Nov. 2.
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.