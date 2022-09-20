To The Daily Sun,

Marcia Hayward is an excellent Democrat. Her hit piece on Rep. Richard Littlefield certainly didn’t disappoint her hive bosses. It was full of misinformation, false characterizations and outright lies that she presents in bullet form. She actually says he supported several pieces of legislation (that means voted for) then says he was excused from voting, which means the opposite. Which is it, Marcia?

