Marcia Hayward is an excellent Democrat. Her hit piece on Rep. Richard Littlefield certainly didn’t disappoint her hive bosses. It was full of misinformation, false characterizations and outright lies that she presents in bullet form. She actually says he supported several pieces of legislation (that means voted for) then says he was excused from voting, which means the opposite. Which is it, Marcia?
1) Supports abortion ban with no exception for rape and incest. This is a lie. There are exceptions and it prevents third-trimester infanticide, which is widely supported.
2) Several Second Amendment bills that are our constitutional right were defended and the representative supported. So, he upheld the Constitution.
3) He supported the parental bill of rights and EFAs. As a teacher and principal, Mrs. Hayward certainly doesn’t favor parents or families having any say over their own children. Even when faced with indoctrination, or poor performance such as 67% of students in all of the Laconia school system not performing at grade level in math or reading, she wants you to believe that after some 280 years of public school on this land, government schools are the best. Seventy-six percent of a $40 million-plus budget goes to pay and benefits for personnel and this is the result. A failing grade. But she wants you to be mad at Littlefield for defending children and families.
Nothing new from her ilk. What would her candidates do? What do they stand for? They won’t tell you that because their policies are awful. So, we get to hear negative vitriol. The City of Laconia voted for Rep. Littlefield because he is an outstanding defender of our children. Hayward wants him replaced because he is an outstanding defender of our children. Shame on you!
