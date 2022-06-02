To The Daily Sun,
Over the past two years I have had the distinct honor to serve as a New Hampshire state representative. I have worked hard to ensure and uphold the Constitutions of both the United States and NH. Serving on the Labor, Industrial and Rehabilitative Services Committee I was able to directly work to keep the free market free, while stopping bad regulatory laws from harming our local businesses and economy, thus continuing the New Hampshire Advantage. I also served on the Resource, Recreation and Development Committee which plays a vital role in keeping our lakes and mountains safe and clean for us and future generations to enjoy.
In short, I told you what I would do if elected, you showed your faith in me, and I upheld your confidence by doing exactly what I promised to do. Here in NH, we were able to navigate these past two year with all the challenges that we faced, by adapting and by being resilient. The Granite State pulled through it better than most, however, the future of our state and our freedom still hangs in the balance. The threats to our way of life here in the Granite State are very real, and unrelenting. It is for that reason and with the support of my family that I have decided to run for re-election to the New Hampshire State House of Representatives. Although the district I am running in has changed (now District 6, Gilford, Gilmanton, Laconia Ward 2) the fight has not, and neither has my unwavering commitment to the people of my district, and my state. I ask for your support and your vote this September and again in the general election this November, together “let’s keep government off your back, and out of your wallet".
Rep. Gregg Hough
Laconia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.